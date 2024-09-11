Organisers are making their final preparations before the Jersey International Air Display takes to the skies on Thursday 12 September.

The annual event will see four hours of displays from fast jets to vintage warbirds.

On Wednesday, aircraft looped in the skies above Elizabeth Castle as they put in the practice ahead of the big day.

There were concerns that the event would not go ahead but a late donation drive raised almost £31,000.

Despite setbacks with certain aircraft grounded and the star attraction of the Red Arrows missing, organisers have worked hard to replace withdrawn planes - although the event will be smaller than last year.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team will be returning this year. Credit: ITV Channel

Which aircraft will feature this year?

These teams and aircraft are expected to appear at this year's display:

Èquipe de Voltige de l'Armée de l'Air

Navy Wings Fairey Swordfish

Navy Wings North American Harvard

French North American OV-10 Bronco

French Conair Turbo Firecat

Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat

French Breguet Alize anti-submarine aircraft

Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Saab B17

SIAI-Marchetti SF.260

RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team

Jet Pitts

The Red Arrows will not appear as they are on an overseas tour until late September. Credit: ITV Channel

What is not included this year?

The Red Arrows will not feature as they are on tour in Canada.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has also withdrawn the Avro Lancaster and grounded its Spitfires and Hurricanes after Squadron Leader Mark Long died in a crash in May.

On Monday, organisers confirmed that the Swedish fighter jet Saab J37 Viggen will no longer feature due to "operational challenges". The electric aircraft Colomban 'Cri-Cri' display is also cancelled due to crew availability.

On Wednesday, they added that the Yak 3 and Breguet Alize have had to pull out due to "weather conditions".

Event organiser Mike Higgins said they will be looking for replacements ahead of display day.

Residents are reminded that beaches from the western wall of Elizabeth Marina to St Aubin's Village are closed by law from 12pm to 5:30pm. Credit: ITV Channel

Do I need a ticket?

The event is free to attend and is not ticketed.

Organiser Mike Higgins told ITV News last month: "You can ticket aspects of it but the actual event itself is in the air, it's over the whole of the south coast.

"Everyone around St Aubin's Bay can also see it so it's impossible to ticket the event."

Jersey Air Display have announced the Yak 3 and Breguet Alize have had to pull out due to "weather conditions". Credit: Jersey International Air Display

When does the event start?

Aircraft will begin their displays from 2:10pm on Thursday 12 September and will finish just before 4:30pm.

Those wishing to watch will be able to see displays across St Aubin's Bay.

Airspace over the island is restricted between 12:45pm and 5pm on Wednesday and Thursday, with operation of any aircraft - including drones and hand gliders - banned.

All beaches from the western wall of Elizabeth Marina to St Aubin's Village are closed by law during these times and Elizabeth Castle is also closed on both days.

Victoria Avenue will be closed to through traffic but cars can park on the Avenue's lay-bys until 1pm.

