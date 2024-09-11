Jersey's Health Minister says he is "cautiously optimistic" that plans for the island's new acute hospital will be a success.

Deputy Tom Binet told ITV News that he is confident about the prospects for Overdale Hospital if the planning application is passed in the States.

He said: "Well, with the track record we've got I've got to be cautious here but I would say I'm cautiously optimistic.

"It's a sensible plan. It still sits within its original budget and it seems to have been well received by all concerned."

Preparation work to clear the old Overdale site at Westmount began in September 2023 with Jersey's Health Department planning for Overdale Hospital to become home to the island's acute healthcare services by 2028.

Deputy Binet explained more about why he believes the new Overdale site would be an upgrade on the island's current facilities.

He said: "In relative terms it's cheaper. The numbers might be similar. They wouldn't be similar if we hadn't had the inflation that we've had.

"The structure is actually quite a lot smaller. It's lower and it's more spread, it makes better use of the site. So less environmental impact."

The project is estimated to cost £710 million pounds.

When asked about the project's value for money, Deputy Binet said: "They get a state-of-the-art acute hospital for the next 60 years."

He added: "When you look at the situation that people are working in at the minute, that's not ideal and that's not sustainable in the long term."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...