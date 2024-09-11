A planning application for Jersey's new Acute Hospital at Overdale has been submitted.

The proposals include more than 250 overnight beds, higher than the number at Jersey's General Hospital, and more modern versions of departments such as Accident and Emergency.

The Government says its consultation shows public support for the concept designs and the project timeline.

The Government Budget sets aside £710 million for the island's new healthcare facilities, which will now include work towards creating a St Saviour Health Village and the Kensington Place Ambulance Station.

It estimates that construction of the Acute Hospital should be completed by 2028.

Plans to refurbish the existing Overdale facilities were considered, named in the Outline Business Case (OBC) for the hospital project as the 'Do Minimum' option.

The OBC concluded that this choice would add ten years to construction, increase costs and disrupt existing healthcare.

It also believes only renewing the existing site rather than demolishing it and starting again would see demand outstrip capacity for acute beds by 2030.

Health Minister Tom Binet says: "The overwhelming message from the public consultation was simply to 'get on with' building without further delay, and that is my intent."

The hospital plans have involved extensive consultation with more than 70 clinical user groups. Credit: Government of Jersey

The planning document lists several key features of the hospital and site:

Hospital design, size, and function

The main building will be made up of six separate floors, with the Emergency Department providing direct access for ambulances on the ground.

More than 60 extra acute overnight beds will be provided compared to the General Hospital.

There will be a Critical Care Unit, Women's and Children's Centre, Maternity Unit, and Inpatient Wards.

Operations can take place in new Elective and Emergency Operating Theatres.

Houses east of Westmount and the Bowling Club are not affected.

There will be a bus stop at the northern entrance for access by public transport. Credit: Government of Jersey

Access and Transport

Existing paths through West Park and West Gardens will be used as access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Paths and roads will be widened to improve safety for all road users and pedestrians.

Ambulances will be able to access the Emergency Department directly from Westmount Road.

There will be spaces for 343 cars across the site, including accessible and electric vehicle spots.

A new bus stop will be installed at the northern entrance.

A landscape and ecology plan has been created to improve biodiversity and the quality of the areas surrounding the Acute Hospital. Credit: Government of Jersey

Landscape and Ecology

Green spaces will be enhanced to improve the well-being of staff, patients and the public.

While trees in "poor condition" or "poor quality" will be cut down, three times as many will be planted to more than cover this loss.

'Green roofs' will be installed across the hospital to provide a place for vegetation to grow.

