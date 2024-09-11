Brittany Ferries will become the majority shareholder of Condor Ferries following approval by Jersey's competition regulator.

The French firm will increase its stake to a controlling 51% after buying 22% of Condor shares.

Condor was previously bought by a consortium that included Brittany Ferries and global investment company Columbia Threadneedle in March 2020.

It is understood that the latter will keep a minority share for now, although Brittany Ferries has the option to becomeCondor's sole shareholder at a later date.

It comes as Condor waits to hear whether it will continue its current deal supplying Channel Islands' freight and passenger services which is due to expire in March 2025.

The routes are up for tender with rival operators DFDS and Irish Ferries also believed to be in the running for the government contracts.

A recent independent audit into Condor Ferries' holding company, before Brittany Ferries' acquisition, concluded there is "significant doubt" over the operator's future if its bid for these services fails.

Last month, Brittany Ferries' Chief Executive and interim head of Condor Christophe Mathieu said a takeover will "result in a better service for passengers".

Brittany Ferries was created in 1972 and offers routes between the UK, France, Spain and Ireland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...