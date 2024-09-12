A 32-year-old man from Birmingham has been jailed after importing Class A and B drugs into Jersey through the postal service.

Mohammed Babrul Hussain was sentenced at the island's Royal Court to seven years and six months in prison for smuggling MDMA and Cannabis into Jersey, as well as having more than £19,000 worth of criminal property linked to drug supply.

Hussain is responsible for importing tens of thousands of pounds worth of illegal substances into Jersey between December 2022 and January 2023, concealed inside objects such as a cushions set and a karaoke speaker.

He sent the packages via recorded delivery to a number of local addresses.

Senior Investigating Officer at Jersey Police, Detective Inspector Christina Maclennan, says: "This conviction forms part of a wider investigation linked to the illegal network of controlled drugs into Jersey, an investigation for which some defendants are still to appear before the Court.

"The States of Jersey Police, along with partners across Government, including Jersey Customs and Immigration, are committed to disrupting such networks, as well as supporting those vulnerable to the harms caused as a result."

Hussain will be jailed in Jersey, leaving behind a wife and two 10-month-old twins who live in the UK.

However, the Police say this is not a victimless crime and that Hussain has not only ruined his own life but those of islanders suffering with addition to the kinds of drugs he helped to import.

Officers add this is not the end but part of an investigation into the illegal network that imports controlled drugs into the island with more cases to follow.

