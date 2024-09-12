The book of a Jersey aid worker who died from cancer has been posthumously released.

'A Beginner's Guide to Dying' reflects on Simon Boas's life after he received a terminal diagnosis.

Simon was diagnosed with advanced throat cancer in 2023, aged 46, and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday 15 July 2024.

His book was published on Thursday 12 September and contains articles from the Jersey Evening Post, as well as Simon's thoughts on religion, grief, and acceptance.

His candid reflections shared online before his death were read globally with International Development Minister Deputy Carolyn Labey previously describing him as "an inspiration and larger-than-life character who impacted thousands of lives here in Jersey as well as millions around the world".

In the book's foreword, Simon wrote: "I tried to consider and collate what are the things which have given me such a great sense of peace and contentment and why dying at 46 really isn't so bad.

"It's rather short and scrappy [...] but I hope it gives a flavour of how it is possible to 'go gentle into that good night', while still living and loving life to the fullest extent possible."

Simon received a handwritten letter from King Charles III to honour his "courageous approach" to his cancer diagnosis. Credit: Jersey Overseas Aid

Simon first began helping with humanitarian work in 1993 when he delivered his first aid convoy to Bosnia aged 16.

He spent the last eight years of his life in Jersey, working as Jersey Overseas Aid's Executive Director, and received a rare Silver Seal from Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq for his voluntary work.

Simon's wife, Aurelie Boas, said on Wednesday's BBC Radio 4 Today programme that it is a "great responsibility" to be in charge of publishing the book but added it is a "wonderful" legacy for Simon.

She explained: "He knew he wouldn't see the book for sure but he saw the book cover made. It was done overnight, which I think was a record for the publisher. It was wonderful for him to see the cover.

"The last few weeks since his death have been very surreal, very amazing too. I'm very lucky to have great support and great family."

The book has already received critical acclaim with the Daily Mail posing, "Has anyone ever written a more inspirational paean to the joy of life?"

The Daily Telegraph concludes, "Boas's cheerful stoicism seems to have touched the nation".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...