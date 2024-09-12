An exhibition exploring Jersey's long history has opened at Jersey Museum.

'La Tèrr'ie d'Jerri - D's histouaithes dé not'île' ('Being Jersey - The Story of Our Island') was officially opened by the island's Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, Deputy Kirsten Morel on Tuesday (10 September) but only opened to the public yesterday (11 September).

The exhibition replaces the 'Story of Jersey' section on the museum's first floor, which closed last October after more than 30 years, and is free to enter.

It is divided thematically with each section looking at different aspects of how Jersey came to be the island it is, tracing its history from the Ice Age and the ancient Neanderthal site at La Cotte de St Brelade, through its relationship with the British Crown, immigration, language, the Battle of Jersey and the Occupation.

With descriptions in Jèrriais, a range of paintings by Romantic artist Jean Le Capelain, landscape images by Victorian architect and photographer Thomas Sutton and original works of Surrealist artist Claude Cahun, will be on display alongside a wall of islanders' portraits taken from Occupation Registration cards.

Several new art commissions within the exhibition by Karen Le Roy Harris, Margarida Lourenco Olivier, Adam Perchard and Sam Hills tell Jersey's story of immigration, the witch trials and present a soundscape of the island through time.

Louise Downie, Jersey Heritage's Director of Curation and Experience, said: "We are very excited to open ‘La Tèrr’rie d’Jèrri – D’s histouaithes dé not’Île’ and share our new exhibition with visitors and locals.

"Months of hard work have gone into preparing the gallery space to give it a fresh look and feel, and our teams have been busy researching and creating the new displays, which celebrate some of our Island’s most significant moments.

"We’ve used the most special objects in our collections as witnesses to our past, exploring how we have come to be an island and islanders.

"These objects are the focus of the exhibition and have been beautifully lit and displayed to showcase the incredible stories they have to share."

She added: "“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while the work has been ongoing and look forward to welcoming visitors old and new to the Museum, where entry is free, which means that everyone can come and enjoy the new exhibition and learn more about Jersey’s unique and varied history.”

