In Pictures: Jersey International Air Display 2024 takes flight across the skies
ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook reports on the scaled down air display and speaks to organiser Mike Higgins who says while it is "grossly underfunded", meetings are going ahead for future sponsorship. Broadcast live on Thursday 12 September
Thousands of spectators gathered for the Jersey International Air Display 2024.
Despite several setbacks and cancellations, thousands came out to see ten planes swooping through the skies.
The show started later than originally advertised after organisers said it would be "scaled back" from previous years, with a number of acts not present this year due to scheduling, weather and other issues.
Most notably absent was the Red Arrows as they are on a Canadian tour.
Pictures from the Jersey International Air Display 2024:
