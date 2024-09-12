Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook reports on the scaled down air display and speaks to organiser Mike Higgins who says while it is "grossly underfunded", meetings are going ahead for future sponsorship. Broadcast live on Thursday 12 September

Thousands of spectators gathered for the Jersey International Air Display 2024.

Despite several setbacks and cancellations, thousands came out to see ten planes swooping through the skies.

The show started later than originally advertised after organisers said it would be "scaled back" from previous years, with a number of acts not present this year due to scheduling, weather and other issues.

Most notably absent was the Red Arrows as they are on a Canadian tour.

Pictures from the Jersey International Air Display 2024:

A few pilots tried out some daring stunts to wow the crowds. Credit: ITV Channel

The Navy Wings North American Harvard was one feature aircraft which made the cut. Credit: ITV Channel

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team return for another year. Credit: ITV Channel

Hundreds of aviation fans kept their eyes peeled for their favourite aircraft. Credit: ITV Channel

The pilot of the Royal Navy Swordfish says hello! Credit: ITV Channel

Crowds at St Aubin's Bay welcomed descending parachutists. Credit: ITV Channel

The French North American OV-10 Bronco flew with its interesting-looking spoiler. Credit: ITV Channel

The G-JPIT has been built from scratch over a period of four years to perform spectacular tricks. Credit: ITV Channel

Until next year! Credit: ITV Channel

