ITV Channel reporter Roisin Gauson finds out how the community is coming together to prepare for a special anniversary

The organiser of Guernsey's Community Bunting Project says she has been overwhelmed by the response from islanders, with more than 130 groups now involved.

The St Peter Port Seafront will be festooned with homemade decorations on 9 May 2025 to mark the 80th anniversary of the island's liberation from Nazi Occupation.

Megs Bailey came up with the idea after feeling frustrated at how Liberation Day celebrations altered during and after the Covid outbreak as more smaller Parish events were organised, compared to the traditional gathering of crowds in central St Peter Port where, in 1945, the Liberation took place.

She explains that the bunting honours the 'make do and mend' ethos of the Occupation when materials were hard to come by.

Megs adds: "Rather than just flood the town with red, white and blue ready-made bunting, I thought it would be a brilliant way to use up offcuts and unwanted fabrics, rather than see them going to landfill.

"A perfect way to recycle and after all, it's just what would have happened in 1945. Besides producing the bunting, it is also an opportunity for islanders from all walks of life, across the generations, to work together and feel a part of the Liberation Day celebrations.

"By including everyone, those who are lonely or isolated can join in, friends can get together and new friendships can be forged."

Since it started, Megs has heard stories of families being drawn together by the project, with grandparents teaching grandchildren how to sew.

One woman is even taking her bunting bag to Australia to make a string of flags with her sister.

Megs explains: "Feedback has been incredible. I have heard of UK expats contacting their local families and arranging a visit to get involved, new social groups coming together, people dusting off their sewing machines and renewing their love of sewing."

Anyone can get involved, either by donating fabric or applying for a bunting bag.

The self-contained packs contain instructions, templates, fabric, thread and tape, together with a personalised flag so that people can identify their own contribution when the bunting is all assembled along the St Peter Port Seafront from La Salarie to the Slaughterhouse -possibly even beyond if the surge of interest is anything to go by.

Megs adds: "The reactions of everyone who is taking part has really been quite touching.

"It's shown me how much interest and involvement there is to keep Liberation Day very much alive."

To register for a free bunting pack, people can email Megs on lib25bunting@gmail.com

The deadline for to get the designs finished is March 2025.

