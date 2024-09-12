Play Brightcove video

Karl Fitzpatrick explains why he is raising money for Jersey Hospice

Jersey's Karl Fitzpatrick, or the 'Shoe Man' as he has come to be known to many, has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Over the last 12 months, Karl has raised more than £6,000 for Jersey Hospice and he has made more than £18,000 for the charity since 2022.

He started running following the death of a close friend's father who was cared for by the hospice team.

Eager to raise money but with very little running experience, Karl signed up to do the island's Half Marathon which was taking place the following weekend.

Karl says: "On the Monday I reached out to him and asked how his Dad was doing but unfortunately, he said he'd died. That evening, I decided to run 10km and then I entered the Jersey Hospice Half. So I trained for five days and on the Sunday I thought I'd give it ago."

On his first Jersey Hospice Half Marathon, Karl was helped along by his friend Josh. Credit: Karl Fitzpatrick

A friend helped Karl around the course and together they finished with a time of around 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Karl adds: "I turned up with a sausage roll and coffee and he [friend Josh] turned up with gels, energy drinks and bananas.

"We raised about £900 so hospice asked if I'd like to raise a bit more money and maybe do the London Marathon."

Keen to continue having the money come in for the charity, Karl agreed to take on the 26-mile course around England's capital.

The first time he completed the London Marathon was in 2022 without the shoe costume but he decided to run in it for the subsequent 2023 and 2024 races.

Karl hopes to make it three times by entering next year too.

He explains: "It's one of the greatest feelings you'll ever get and I'd encourage anyone if they have a chance, if they can try and run the London Marathon and maybe do it for Hospice and raise a bit of money."

Karl completed the 26-mile course around London twice dressed in the Hospice mascot costume, a giant shoe. Credit: Karl Fitzpatrick

Karl hopes by jogging along in the costume he will get others to start running and hopefully raise money for a charity.

He says: "At first you think to yourself that it's doing something different and maybe getting the Hospice's name out there a bit more, but now it's putting smiles on people's faces."

However, he does admit that the giant shoe outfit can make running difficult at times.

Karl adds: "It's not designed to be ran in but I try and get around as best I can. I have to hold it so my running stride is a bit different and it's very chaffy, it's about 6kg and quite hot.

"People like to see it and hopefully if they can see me do it then they can be inspired to run, maybe in a costume or an outfit."

After completing his first London Marathon, Karl gifted his Jersey Hospice t-shirt and medal to his friend's mother. Credit: Karl Fitzpatrick

Having become a familiar sight around Jersey through the years, Karl says the support he receives still surprises him.

He explains: "It's the people and strangers I don't know who stop me in the street and try to donate. Everyone I've met either knows me as Karl or the 'Shoe Man' and they give me thumbs up and really good support, I really appreciate that."

Karl turns 50-years-old in 2024 and has already set his sights on his next challenge, completing the Berlin Marathon at the end of September.

Karl already has plans to run the London Maraton for Jersey Hospice in 2025 too. Credit: Karl Fitzpatrick

Cheri Strudwick is the Director of Income Generation & Marketing at Jersey Hospice and says people like Karl are the reason they can continue to help people.

She adds: "We refer to Karl as our 'Hospice Hero'. He's just so brilliant and happy, so positive. He's raised over £18,000 for Jersey Hospice Care which is just an incredible amount.

"We are a charity, all of our care is provided free of charge and two-thirds of that comes through the generosity of the local community. It's vitally important for us."

Despite the praise and recognition Karl receives for his marathon running, he says he is just trying to help in his own special way.

Karl explains: "Honestly I just think I'm a normal fella running. I think there's better people out there who are doing better jobs and probably deserve more recognition.

"I'm just here just trying to do my bit and if I can help then that's good enough for me."

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Channel's 6pm news programme on Friday 20 September 2024 following a judging process.

