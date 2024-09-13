A Guernsey doctor has travelled to Mongolia to provide optical operations and medical training from the world's only 'Flying Eye Hospital'.

Dr Michelle Le Cheminant is a Consultant Anaesthetist and has worked with the charity Orbis International to share and develop the knowledge of eye care professionals.

She spent a week in Mongolia, teaching local residents and assisting in treatment.

Michelle explains: "You can't have a safe operation without a safe anaesthetic, so these training projects are critical.

"They can be life-changing for many of the patients so I think it's a really valuable way for me to use my time."

It is the seventh time that Michelle has worked with Orbis International. Credit: Orbis International

The eye care non-profit Orbis International delivers sight-saving programmes in more than 200 territories and operates the world's only 'Flying Eye Hospital'.

The aircraft is an accredited teaching centre which hosts an operating room, classroom and recovery room.

It allows ophthalmologists to practice their surgical skills and get hands-on experience in complex procedures.

Michelle plans to join another training trip scheduled for next year to continue helping people with their eyesight. Credit: Orbis International

Michelle has worked with the charity since 2017 having travelled to Zambia last year and cherishes the opportunity.

Reflecting on Mongolia, she explains: "I had an elderly lady that I looked after and she sticks in my mind because she very much reminded me of my grandmother.

"She came from a rural area, had her surgery under our care and I remember sitting and chatting to her in the recovery after her procedure.

"We were able to share some of our local Sark chocolates with her, she was enjoying those after her operation before she went back to the ward!"

The Flying Eye Hospital offers simulation training using virtual reality, artificial eyes and life-like mannequins. Credit: Orbis International

With around 90% of visual impairments or blindness cases treatable or avoidable, Michelle hopes that giving hands-on training in a controlled environment will change hundreds of people's lives worldwide.

She believes: "Simulation is really useful because it allows you to practice emergency scenarios.

"Many of the trainees in lower and middle-income countries haven't experienced this type of training before so it's quite a different way of working for them and we get a lot of positive feedback."

