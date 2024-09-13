Jersey International Air Display needs more financial support if it is to remain a staple in the island's calendar, according to organisers.

The 2024 scaled down event entertained thousands of spectators but of the 14 planes originally rostered, only 10 made it to the skies.

Last month, event organisers also set a crowdfunding target of £50,000 but fell short, bringing in £31,000.

Organiser Mike Higgins says the budget is the key issue affecting the Air Display.

He adds: "If we're going to keep Jersey as a tourism destination and to have free activities for islanders, we need to support the air show."

Mike says organisers are in discussions with potential sponsors, the private sector and the Government to ensure the survival of the show.

He also supports the idea of working with Guernsey's Air Display, saying: "We have aircraft coming long distances and the cost of bringing them into the islands is expensive."

However, ITV News spoke to officials in Guernsey who say the two events cannot be combined as their funding mechanisms are "vastly different".

The consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat was one large feature of 2024's display. Credit: ITV Channel

The States of Jersey originally gave £60,000 to the Air Display for the two previous years but this was cut to £40,000 for 2024.

Mike says "by and large" organisers feel supported by the Government but adds: "Unless we can raise the money from private sponsorship or government, displays will never be what they were."

The budget for Jersey Air Display has also fallen over the last decade:

£200,000 budget for 2014

£120,000 budget for 2024

Mike also responded to concerns about the running of the festival, saying: "Learn the facts of what it takes to run an air show before you make comments.

"Come forward and find out the reality."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...