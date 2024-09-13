Jersey residents will have the chance to take a peek at the inner workings of a Royal Navy Ship this weekend.

The HMS Iron Duke berthed in St Helier Harbour on Friday afternoon (13 September) where Condor's ship usually dock.

The ship is open for public viewing on Saturday 14 September between 10:30am and noon, as well as 3pm until 4pm.

It will also engage with community activities, charity events, and visits from the Sea Cadets whilst docked.

The ship has conducted extensive Warfighting Operational Sea Training this year. Credit: ITV Channel

On Sunday, the captain and crew will welcome Jersey's Lieutenant Governor Jerry Kyd and guests on Sunday 15 September before the ship disembarks.

The Lieutenant Governor previously served as Vice Admiral Kyd in the Royal Navy for 37 years., commanding HMS Monmouth, HMS Ark Royal, HMS Illustrious and Britannia RoyalNaval College, Dartmouth.

Sailors of HMS Iron Duke also acted as the Ceremonial Guard to celebrate the Lieutenant Governor's appointment in 2022.

The ship's captain, Commander David Armstrong, says: "Ships don't often get the opportunity to come to Jersey.

"It's important that the people of Jersey see us here which will undermine our commitment to maritime security which is clearly relevant to the island."

The frigate has served across the world in stopping drug smuggler operations. Credit: ITV Channel

The Type 23 Duke Class Frigate is an active ship in the Royal Navy, which has seen service in the Gulf and off the coast of Libya.

The ship has also been part of anti-drug smuggling operations across the globe.

This year, it has been conducting Maritime Security Operations in UK waters, as well as Warfighting Operational Sea Training alongside NATO allies and partners.

Commanding Officer of the frigate, Commander David Armstrong, say they look forward to a "memorable and rewarding" visit. Credit: ITV Channel

The ship - 133 metres in length - has recently undergone an extensive refit to enhance its operational capabilities.

Spending five years in Portsmouth, the refit took 1.7 million hours of labour and was only completed in May 2023.

Launched in 1991, HMS Iron Duke currently hosts 185 crew, with the capacity to hold 205 persons on board.

