Hundreds of Islanders descended on Albert Pier in St Helier on Saturday 14 September to take part in Jersey's 27th dragon boat festival.

The annual event saw around 40 teams made up of 17 crew members race 200m on 40ft (12.2m) dragon boats (similar to large canoes).

Although the final total is still being calculated, the event has raised thousands of pounds for Jersey Hospice Care with each team needing to fundraise a minimum of £500.

Scott Douglas, from the charity said: "It's one of our biggest fundraising events and it's important because Jersey Hospice Care was built by the community for the community.

"So these sorts of events are just fantastic to be able to give back to the community."

From Vikings to pirates, many groups raced in fancy dress.

Although teams competed for the coveted trophy, the aim of the day was to have fun and fundraise for Jersey Hospice.

Competitor, Henry Job from Jersey Water Polo said: "Good conditions out there, we need some work to be honest.

"We aren't hoping to win we are hoping to scrape into the final".