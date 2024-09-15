Hundreds of runners took part in the third and final "Run for Kezia" in Jersey.

The annual fun run was set up by Kezia Mason's school friends after she took her own life in 2022 when she was 14 years old.

So far the event has raised £50,000 for local youth mental health charities, with this year's event alone raising between £10,000 - £13,000.

Kezia's friend Saskia Ruddy said: "We thought it was important to get the message out there about raising awareness about mental health, especially young people's mental health.

"We picked a run because exercise is so good for your mental health and getting outdoors. It was a great way to bring everyone together."

Around 800 islanders completed either the 2km, 5km or 10km course along the Waterfront on Sunday 15 September.

All donations from the event will go towards Kezia's Fund, which distributes donations to 17 charities which provide youth mental health services in Jersey.

The fund was set up by Kezia's father, Rob Mason, whose tireless campaigning and fundraising was recognised last year when he won ITV Channel's Pride of Britain award.

So far, the fund has raised over £200,000.

This year's "Run for Kezia" was the final one, as her friends prepare to go to university next September.

Kezia's mother Esther Mason said: "It's the start of a new chapter for them, so it's nice that we had such a good turnout this year to end on a bang".

Rob Mason added: "While this is the last Run for Kezia it's not the last event, there are a few things in the planning for next year."

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help:

JERSEY

Many secondary schools and Highlands College offer counselling too.

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

Healthy Minds on 01481 227744/healthyminds@gov.gg

Psychological Therapies Team on 01481 225241 ext: 24268 or email PTT@gov.gg

The Recovery and Wellbeing Service on 01481 707727

OTHER SUPPORT

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on 0800 58 58 58

childline.org.uk on 0800 1111

You can find more mental health and wellbeing support in the Channel Islands here.