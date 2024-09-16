Guernsey's airline Aurigny has launched an investigation after a staff member allegedly referred to the airline's wheelchair customers as "lame and lazy".

The comments came to light from an anonymous whistleblower who alleges they were made on Wednesday 4 September during a meeting with senior management.

During a discussion about wheelchair passengers, a member of staff allegedly referred to them as "lame and lazy", adding that half of wheelchair passengers did not need wheelchairs.

At the same recent board meeting, another senior figure was allegedly heard saying "Leave them and let them burn" when asked how to help disabled customers in the case of a fire.

The whistleblower states: "I was in the unfortunate position of listening to a Teams call last week with numerous senior management present.

"This is absolutely disgusting, and I was shocked to my core at what I was hearing from both of them. I trust a thorough investigation will be carried out."

Dr Rob Harnish, Managing Director at Guernsey-based disability charity Ron Short Centre (UnLtd), hopes any investigation is "handled sensitively".

While he wouldn't comment on specific allegations, he explains: "What we want is for people who may have made comments like this to actually understand better what they've said.

"So many of us are upset. The idea is always to decrease the amount of ignorance in society and to create a greater cohesive community."

In a statement, Aurigny says it is dealing with the allegations and will consider what action, if any, is appropriate.

ITV News has contacted Aurigny for further comment.

