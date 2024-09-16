Play Brightcove video

Hear how Rhona has been fundraising at her kiosk in Gorey

Jersey kiosk owner Rhona Hewit has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Over the last 12 months, she has raised more than £2,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support Jersey by baking and selling cakes for the charity's annual coffee morning.

Rhona also made £5,000 for the Jersey branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association by selling fish finger sandwiches at her kiosk in Gorey.

The idea of adding an item to the menu to raise money for charity came about during the Covid pandemic, when it was not possible to organise fundraising events involving large numbers of people.

Rhona sells around 50 a week and believes it is down to good ingredients.

She explains: "The fish finger sandwich has become iconic, it's great. We use really good quality fish fingers, we buy them from a fish counter and serve them with a nice salad and a bap with tartare sauce or mayonnaise."

Rhona's 'fish finger sandwich' has become iconic in and around the Gorey area. Credit: ITV Channel

Over the last six years, Rhona has raised a total of more than £45,000 which has helped a number of charities such as; Autism Jersey, Jersey Recovery College, Healing Waves and the Grace Trust.

Each organisation which receives help has a personal connection to Rhona.

She adds: "When it comes to choosing a charity, it always comes from the heart. So something will come up that year that tugs at your heart or makes you realise that these people need support.

"This year, with the news of Doddy Weir and Rob Burrow and more awareness of MND [Motor Neurone Disease] being raised, it seems like the right thing for them."

Steph Gibaut from Macmillan Jersey says the charity is "privileged" to have someone like Rhona supporting them. Credit: ITV News

Cancer charity Macmillan Jersey is locally funded and does not receive any money from its UK counterpart so relies heavily on people like Rhona.

Chief Executive Steph Gibaut says: "We are so privileged to have an individual like Rhona supporting the charity. Rhona has been a support of Macmillan Jersey for many years now and the impact she has goes far beyond just the money she raises.

"It's also about the awareness of the charity and the services we deliver in the community.

"All the team here know Rhona personally just through the years of support that she's provided to the charity and I couldn't think of a better person to be nominated for this award."

'Rhona's at the Beach' kiosk joins in the Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning each year, raising vital funds for the charity. Credit: ITV Channel

Despite passing the £45,000 fundraising benchmark, Rhona says she is not about to stop if her customers continue to support her.

She explains: "I always get to the stage where I think people are going to be fed with me asking them for money but they don't seem to be because they just keep coming and supporting me.

"I couldn't do what I do if I didn't have the support of all these people who come and buy, and those who bake, especially for Macmillan. If they didn't do that then I couldn't do what I do."

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Channel's 6pm news programme on Friday 20 September 2024 following a judging process.

