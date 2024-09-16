Nearly 5,000 people in Jersey are eligible for the new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine which is being rolled out on the island from today.

RSV can cause lung infections including pneumonia and infant bronchitis and accounts for around 40,000 hospitalisations in the UK and between 20 and 30 infant deaths every year.

It is believed that in Jersey, vaccination against the virus could prevent nearly 100 admissions to hospital per year and relieve pressure on the island's hospital during the winter when RSV typically spikes.

RSV is common in young children but is most serious for small babies and older people.

Symptoms of RSV include coughing, a sore throat, sneezing and a runny or blocked nose.

Eligible islanders include people who are about to turn 75 years old, those aged 75-79 on 2 September 2024 and pregnant women.

A single dose of the vaccine boosts protection against the virus by stimulating the immune system to produce more antibodies which attack the virus's proteins.

Pregnant women are advised to have the vaccine with each pregnancy to ensure each baby is protected.

The RSV vaccine is deemed safe but some people may experience some side effects which are usually mild.

These side effects may include headache, muscle ache as well as soreness, redness or swelling at the site of injection.

Eligible islanders should contact their GP surgery to book an appointment if they wish to have the vaccine.

The vaccine is offered free of charge but doctor's surgeries may charge an administration fee for booking an appointment.

