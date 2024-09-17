How to catch tonight's partial lunar eclipse in the Channel Islands

If you're a night owl or a very early bird, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse happening tonight into the early hours of tomorrow morning (18 September). The eclipse will be visible from the Channel Islands and will coincide with a harvest moon and supermoon. Islanders will be able to see it from 01:41am to 05:47am.What's a partial lunar eclipse?A partial lunar eclipse happens during the full moon phase when the Earth is positioned between the Moon and the Sun. This alignment causes the Earth to cast a shadow on the Moon's surface which means the Moon appears more red than usual in the sky. A partial lunar eclipse is visible from half of the Earth. They aren't that common either, with the next one not happening until August 2026. A partial lunar eclipse differs from a total lunar eclipse which occurs when the whole of the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow, meaning the Moon is only dimly lit.

What's a harvest moon and what's a supermoon?Full moons occur every month and are given different names depending on when they fall in the calendar and what sort of events happen at that time of the year. So September's full moon is known as the harvest moon. A supermoon happens when the Moon is at its closest point to the Earth and appears exactly 14% larger and 30% brighter in the sky than when it's at its furthest point from the Earth.Where can I watch the partial lunar eclipse from?The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from anywhere in the Channel Islands and it should be a clear night meaning anyone who does stay up late or does set a very early alarm can enjoy the spectacle. Clear views should be seen in many areas of the Channel Islands, including Sark which has been recognised as a Dark Sky Island since 2011 due to its low light pollution levels.

