Headteachers in Jersey have rejected the idea of introducing bilingual primary schools on the island.

It comes after 24 schools were sent a survey after a Jersey politician lodged a proposition to introduce phased bilingual teaching in the 2025 school year.

However, out of the 21 schools that responded, none voted in favour of the idea.

The proposition was lodged by Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache who was looking to progressively phase the introduction of French-English bilingual lessons in three schools, beginning with reception classes.

He argues it would bring economic, political and diplomatic advantages.

Nevertheless, a survey sent to all primary school headteachers in Jersey revealed that none of the 21 respondents believe they should convert their primary school or three Government of Jersey primary schools, to an English-French bilingual school.

Only six schools say they have a teacher who is fluent in French, can plan and teach in French and English. Credit: States of Jersey

14 schools say none of their current teachers are fluent in French or have the ability to plan, teach and monitor children's progress across all subjects on the Jersey Curriculum in both French and English.

Whilst six schools voted they had one teacher viable and only one school said they had two.

The report also revealed teachers' comments, which disclosed that the teachers unanimously disagreed with the proposition.

One headteacher says: "This should be a non-starter. There are many greater, more pressing needs to be addressed in schools."

Echoing this, another headteacher says: "A ridiculous idea. Get the current portfolio of school buildings up to scratch as they are woefully inadequate. Ensure the current schools are staffed sufficiently with a talent pool to draw up, get this done first."

Another answer reads: "I think there are much more important issues in education to consider."

Similarly, another response says: "Believe we have more important priorities."

One response also questions why the proposition is specifically for a French school: "Jersey is a multi-lingual island.

"The second and third languages of the island are not French, but Portuguese and Polish.

"If we were to offer bilingual provision, it ought to be in these languages."

