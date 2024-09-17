Play Brightcove video

We visit the tortoise with a much-loved children's toy as a foot

Meet Boris, the 60-year-old tortoise with a unique tale to tell.

A few years ago, Boris had to have his back leg amputated at the vets after getting gout.

He has now been nursed back to full fitness by his owner, with a little help from a nifty bit of imagination - his back leg was replaced by a Lego wheel so he could keep moving.

Boris' owner says since he has had the Lego wheel he's not stopped moving. Credit: ITV Channel

Collette Sloan, who adopted Boris from a local tortoise sanctuary after having his foot amputated, told ITV News: "He'd lost his leg and was just had his wheel fitted when I took him on, so I still did a bit of nursing with him but he did get his wheel off several times so we had to keep taking him back to the vet but we've sorted that out now.

"We tend to keep it on for a good year or two."

When Collette first met Boris it was love at first sight. She says "he loves pottering around the garden and munching on flowers". Credit: ITV Channel

When asked why a Lego wheel was the perfect fit for Boris, Collette said: "The size was just right; he just needed something very little.

"When he first had it on he used it like a crutch and he sort of hopped along on it. He wasn't quite sure what to do with this alien piece of equipment.

"But slowly he just learned to use his three legs and just wheel the wheel along as though it were a leg. I mean, he's adapted fantastically and he gets around really well with it.

"He can get round quite fast when he wants to."

Since having the Lego wheel fitted, Boris has been able to maneuver around the garden with ease. Credit: ITV Channel

Collette has a track record for looking after pets with disabilities.

She also has an 18-year-old cat, Daffy who is deaf and has advanced dementia.

Collette said: "My little cat, she's 18 now. A little bit deaf and has senile dementia but she fits in well with the family!"

