UK man jailed for importing half a kilo of cocaine into Jersey in a toolbox

A man has been jailed for importing half a kilo of cocaine into Jersey. Andrew Lane, 45, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison at the Royal Court today (17 September). Lane, from Kinver in Staffordshire, attempted to bring in the cocaine on a ferry from Portsmouth in a rented white van. The cocaine was thought to have a maximum street value of £125,000. Lane was accompanied in the van by two other males, including his stepson.After arriving in Jersey, the van Lane was driving was selected for a search by Jersey Customs & Immigration Service (JCIS) where Lane told officers he was a renderer coming to the island to carry out work on storm-damaged properties. JCIS officers found the van was filled with tools but officers also uncovered a package wrapped in orange tape hidden under some of the tools in a toolbox.

Half a kilo of cocaine was found hidden under tools stored in the back of the van rented by Lane. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Lane told officers the package contained cocaine but that the other two males in the van 'had nothing to do with it'. JCIS Senior Manager Luke Goddard said: " This seizure was made following diligent work carried out by JCIS Border Officers."Seizures such as this will always result in continued investigation by JCIS Officers to identify and prosecute others involved in significant drug trafficking activity."

