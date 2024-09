Those who set a very early alarm in the Channel Islands marvelled at last night's (18 September) supermoon and partial lunar eclipse.Some islanders captured spectacular images of the Moon as it appeared larger and brighter than usual, with a few even grabbing shots of the partial eclipse itself.

Emma caught this shot of the partial lunar eclipse from near Beauport in Jersey. Credit: Emma Scott

Natalie captured the Moon lighting up the sky from Sark's east coast last night. Credit: Natalie Tighe

The spectacular supermoon, photographed by Mike in St Clement, Jersey. Credit: Mike Bewley

