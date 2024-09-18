Holidaymakers in Guernsey will be able to fly directly to Malaga next summer. British Airways CityFlyer will be operating flights from Guernsey to Malaga for the first time, as well as other popular destinations including Palma de Mallorca and Faro between May and October next year where flights will be heading from both Guernsey and Jersey. Flights from Jersey to Ibiza will also continue between May and July. The move comes after travel company C.I. Travel Group reported an increase in passenger numbers this summer.

Robert Mackenzie, C.I. Travel Group's managing director, said: "The continued support we receive from Islanders for these direct flights is quite overwhelming and our summer 2025 programme focuses on those destinations that have proved to be so popular in previous years.Ross Coppolo, Guernsey Ports' managing director, said: "We are pleased to see acontinuing increase in the demand for direct flights from Guernsey to European destinations and the addition of a third destination for 2025 with Malaga."This continues to align with one of our own objectives to offer a network of sustainable connectivity directly into Europe.”Matt Thomas, Ports of Jersey's CEO, also praised the increased 'connectivity' the summer routes should bring for holidaymakers. He said: "These direct flights enhance our connectivity to Europe and offer island residents a unique opportunity for more convenient travel options.”Flights for next summer from Guernsey are already on sale while flights from Jersey will go on sale at 10am tomorrow morning (19 September).

