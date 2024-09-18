A charity in Guernsey is seeking land and £1 million in an attempt to combat homelessness.

Caritas is proposing a modular housing development as a solution for those experiencing housing insecurity.

It comes after the States of Guernsey poverty report 2023 revealed that 1.8%, or more than 1,000 islanders, lack secure housing.

However, the charity says the extent of the housing crisis could be even worse.

Caritas claims that "many individuals are 'sofa surfing' or living in makeshift shelters such as bunkers."

The organisation says to tackle this, it aims to establish a modular housing community, consisting of 24 homes to provide accommodation for two years.

Comparable modular housing is currently used by the charity Emmaus in the United Kingdom.

Caritas Chairman, Graham Merfield explains: "We visited a number of charities in the UK and they provide a small home for an individual with a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom area.

"They are built in a factory in the UK, they would be shipped here and then lowered onto a concrete pad with the utilities so we see it as a cost-effective way to help those in need."

He highlights that islanders may not be aware of the issue, he says: "Homelessness is often a hidden issue in Guernsey, but it is a reality for far too many.

"The rising cost of living and stagnant wages have only exacerbated the problem, making secure housing unattainable for many.

“Our modular housing project is more than just a shelter; it’s about giving people a safe place to call home, a community to belong to, and a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...