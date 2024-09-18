The CEO of Island Energy has left the company with immediate effect.

Jo Cox had been with the company since 2021.

Island Energy has announced that Ms Cox will be leaving her post to "pursue a new opportunity as CEO of a company within a different industry sector".

Ms Cox was in charge during a turbulent few months. A suspected gas explosion at a block of flats in Jersey which left 10 dead in December 2022. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. In a separate incident, an outage left islanders without supply for nearly two weeks in October 2023. Up to 4,500 homes and businesses were left without power and Island Energy came under scrutiny after only offering some customers a 'goodwill' payment of £11.56 as compensation. Aidan Baglow, who was previously the Managing Direct of Manx Gas in the Isle of Man, has now become the interim CEO for Island Energy with immediate effect whilst the recruitment process takes place.

More to follow...

