Guernsey's Jason Rostron tells us how the island 'bike nights' have taken off

Guernsey's Jason Rostron has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Since last September, Jason has raised almost £4,500 for a number of different, locally-based charities through 'bike night' events during the summer months.

More than a decade since the first event took place, Jason has brought in and donated £50,000 to good causes but he says it can be hard to choose the recipients when so many need help.

He explains: "We hand choose the charity and trust me, we are getting inundated with people wanting help. It's really sad that we can't help everyone. But we try and do charities that mean something personally to us.

"Headway helped one of our fallen members many years ago so out of respect, we help them back. Grow Limited, Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation, Dementia Friendly Guernsey and the local lifeboat we do most years, unless there's something really urgent and important happening."

The 'bike night' takes place the second Wednesday of every month during the summer. Credit: ITV Channel

The 'bike nights' are held at Guernsey's White Rock on the second Wednesday of every month during the summer.

It is an opportunity for dozens of motorbike owners to bring their beloved two-wheelers and have them admired by islanders.

Jason and his team of helpers then walk through the crowds with donation buckets.

If someone had said when he was setting up the first 'bike night' 11 years ago that he would now have raised £50,000, he would not have believed it.

Jason adds: "I'm just overwhelmed with the response and I have to thank everyone for their generosity because it’s mind-blowing what we've done.

"We've really made bonds with these charities. They're so appreciative, I didn't expect that side of it and it's very, very humbling."

Jason has been hosting his 'bike night' events at White Rock in St Peter Port for more than a decade. Credit: ITV Channel

One charity that has received donations from many years of 'bike nights' is the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation.

It buys equipment for the local neonatal unit and manages some apartments in Southampton next to the Princess Anne Hospital for parents to stay.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jo Priaulx says this sort of fundraising is vital for many in the island.

She says: "It's lovely when you know that you're going to get money coming in because you can plan where you're going to spend it. We speak regularly with the neonatal unit at the PEH [Princess Elizabeth Hospital]. The money is always well needed.

"We need people like Jason because we make great relationships with them. They know what the charity needs and how much we need the money.

To Jason directly, Jo had this message: "Well done and thank you for what you do for the island. I think he's been supporting our charity for probably eight or nine years now, it's phenomenal what he's done."

The money donated to the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation goes towards baby boxes for newborns. Credit: ITV Channel

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Channel's 6pm news programme on Friday 20 September 2024 following a judging process.

