Relief for Channel Island athletes as 2026 Commonwealths confirmed for Glasgow

Athletes and coaches in Guernsey and Jersey have been expressing their excitement and relief that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place after months of uncertainty. Glasgow was announced today (18 September) as host city after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out of holding the Games in July 2023 over concerns about cost. 56 Channel Islanders competed at the 2022 Games in Birmingham which saw Guernsey win their first medal in 28 years when Lawn bowler Lucy Beere won silver. Glasgow hosted the 2014 Games which featured 18 sports. However, there will only be 10 sports in the scaled-back 2026 Commonwealths with only athletics and swimming confirmed so far. Guernsey's 400m hurdler Alastair Chalmers, who made the semi-finals in his Olympic debut in Paris this summer, says representing the island means a lot. He said: "For me it is really running for Guernsey. Whenever I'm at the Olympics or the Worlds or Europeans, it's always for GB which is such an honour as well but coming from such a small island and a tight community, I want to represent that.

"So definitely, for myself, it's putting us on the map a little bit."Sara Parfit, who coaches the Guernsey swimming team told ITV News: "The swimmers are very excited to hear we've actually got a venue. That's the key thing first of all but I think for many of the swimmers that went to Birmingham, the reception they received in Birmingham, being a home nation, was just out of this world so I'm excited that we are going to get the same sort of reaction from the crowds in Scotland as well."Over in Jersey, the decision to give Glasgow the Games has been welcomed too. Paul Huddlestone, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey described the Games as "the pinnacle" of sporting achievement for islanders. Mr Huddlestone said: "It really is a fantastic experience, both on the field of plauy and in the village where they can meet other athletes and other coaches form around the world which is a just a fantastic experience."He added that Jersey has several prospects for the 2026 Commonwealths in sports which are yet to be confirmed, including triathlon and gymnastics.

