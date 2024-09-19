ITV Weather report in Guernsey catches holidaymakers' attention

Visit Guernsey, the island's tourism board, has credited a national ITV weather report with an increase in traffic to their website in the past few days.

Alex Beresford visited the island to deliver his weather report live from Cobo Bay on Tuesday evening, during which the programme's audiences were treated to the sights of a classic Guernsey sunset.

The sunset, which Beresford described as "wonderful" and presenter Mary Nightingale described as "the best ever", attracted many potential holidaymakers to the Visit Guernsey website.

"Beaming a Guernsey sunset into the homes of more than a million people across the UK saw an uplift of more than 10% of traffic to the VisitGuernsey website, compared to the previous day", a spokesperson from the tourism board said.

Visit Guernsey helped arrange the ITV team's visit to the island as part of their 'Visiting Journalist Programme', a key part of their present marketing strategy.

The programme seeks to bring a range of journalists, influencers, and writers to Guernsey to "show off the high level of product we have to offer", with particular focus on coverage during the shoulder months.

Visit Guernsey selects these individuals "based on the experiences we want to promote, such as history, wellness, outdoor adventure, and food tourism".

The spike in interest following ITV's report suggests these unique experiences might just be as simple as a stunning Guernsey sunset.

