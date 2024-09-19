Government will pay Visit Jersey up to £50,000 to host Springboks

Jersey's government says it will give Visit Jersey a grant of up to £50,000 to support the South Africa Men's rugby union team when they hold a training camp in the island at the end of October. The grant will be paid to the island's tourism board by the end of 2024 as a 'top up' payment to support efforts to host the Springboks who are the current world champions which Jersey's government says is an 'additional in-year promotional opportunity'.It was revealed that the Springboks would be holding a week-long trip from 28 October to 3 November back in July ahead of their autumn internationals against Scotland, England and Wales.

The team will be holding a public training session on 2 November, meaning islanders can see what makes the four-time World Cup winners tick. Rassie Erasmus's side will also take part in a three-day youth camp for the island's aspiring rugby players between the ages of nine and 12-years-old. Last week, Deputy Kirsten Morel, Jersey's Sustainable Economic Development Minister, said he hopes the Springboks' visit will "boost the visitor economy" and "put Jersey on the map", something he hopes will attract other elite sports teams to train on the island. The England men's rugby union team and the British and Irish Lions have trained in Jersey previously.

