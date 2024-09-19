More than 100 photographs are on display in Jersey's Royal Square as part of an island competition.

The 'My Island' Photography Competition asked residents to take photographs of Jersey with the theme of 'Local Icons'.

The competition asked photographers to "capture the essence of Jersey through its historic landmarks and landscapes, iconic architecture, or the objects and artefacts which are an intrinsic part of the island's character and identity."

Submissions were adjudicated by Deputy Carina Alves, Deputy Greffier Wiliam Millow, and professional photographer Natalie Mayer. Credit: ITV Channel

The winners are now prominently displayed in St Helier, alongside the runners-up and almost 100 other submissions.

Judges reviewed 20 shortlisted photographs to crown winners of three age categories.

The three top picks were:

Isaac Toates, under 10's winner who snapped one of Jersey's round towers.

Lucy Cohu, young people's winner (11-17 years) took a shot of Elizabeth Castle.

Kristian Gorman, adult's winner (18+) captured the dawn over Mont Orgueil Castle.

The winners will receive a £100 voucher, and the runners-up will be awarded a £25 voucher. Credit: ITV Channel

One adjudicator, Deputy Carina Alves, says: ‘The judges were very impressed with not only the number of entries but the quality of the images submitted.

"It was so interesting to see the historic landmarks, landscapes, iconic architecture, objects and artefacts people connected with and considered how these images offer more than just beautiful views.

"I hope these photographs will remind Islanders of the democratic society we live in where we all have the power to influence the future of Jersey."

The photographs will remain outside the States Chamber until the end of next week and will be displayed in the States Assembly buildings for one year.

