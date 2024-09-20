Cookery class at Jersey school reels in enthusiasm for fish

Pupils at a Jersey school have been taking part in a programme to learn more about how to prepare, cook and eat fish. A cooking workshop has been delivered to more than 200 teenagers at Haute Vallee School in St Helier. Simon Gray, programme manager for the Fish in Schools Hero scheme, told ITV News about the important of delivering the workshop to youngsters. Mr Gray said: "Young people form their attitudes towards food at a really young age so catch them young and let them try things within a safe environment, in the school cookery lesson."

Despite the fact that roughly two thirds of the pupils doing the workshop had never cooked fish before taking part in the class, Mr Gray says he was impressed with their openness. He said: "The students have been really engaging. They've jumped in."They've tried raw scallop, they've eaten oysters, they've prepared crab, I've shown them how to do it. They've tried the crab linguine that I've made, they've filleted whiting and they've filleted mackerel, as well, and made dishes from those."Alex Plaster, the Government's marine science and research manager, said: "It's always interesting coming into schools. Being on a nine by five [mile] island it's interesting just how few are familiar with fishing and unfortunately it's not that many so it's great to come into schools and tell them a bit about the different species we get locally, a bit about the seasonality behind the species, so when they can catch them or when they should be buying them."One student spoke highly over the course, saying: "It's definitely inspired me to cook more fish at home."

