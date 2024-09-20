Jersey Coastguard urges caution among islanders during high tides

Jersey Coastguard is urging islander to be cautious over the weekend with high tides and potentially unsettled weather conditions expected. The search and rescue service said islanders should be 'extra cautious' if they are at the coast and issued the following advice in a social media post:

'Be aware of the tide times: Always check the tide times before venturing out to avoid getting cut off.

'Keep an eye on the water levels: Tides can rise quickly, leaving you stranded in dangerous spots. If in doubt, head back to safety sooner rather than later.

'Tell someone your plans: Let friends of family know where you're going and when you plan to return.

'In an emergency: Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'

Jersey Met says there could be the highest tide of the year so far over the weekend with the water level potentially reaching up to 12.33m. This figure is based on the predicted astronomical high tide which is an estimation of what height the water will reach, although the actual high tide measurement will differ depending on atmospheric pressure and wind speed and direction. The sea reached a predicted 12.13m in St Helier on Thursday (19 September), the second highest tide of the year, which was predicted at 12.15m on 12 March. Thursday's high tide was, in fact, the third highest tide in Jersey since 2008. Guernsey could see high tides of over nine metres over the weekend.

