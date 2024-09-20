Living sea walls in place to attract more marine life into St Helier harbour

Eight living sea walls have been created in Jersey to attract more marine wildlife into a St Helier harbour. The 3D-printed tiles, made from glass fibre reinforced concrete, have been attached to smooth sea walls in Elizabeth Marina to replicate the nooks and crannies found on naturally rocky coastline which Ports of Jersey hope will 'increase the ecological value' of the marina.

Students from Jersey College for Girls and Les Quennevais School were involved in the early stages of the project. Louise Stafford, Head of Maritime Operations for Ports of Jersey, said: "We have installed eight tiles as a pilot project to see how well they attract sea creatures."We have chosen three different designs which mimic the features of natural rockyshorelines, increase the area available for species colonisation, and provide refuge frompredators."

