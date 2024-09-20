New law for food allergen labels delayed in Jersey

Jersey's Environment Minister says the introduction of a new law on labelling food products with allergens has been delayed.Responding to Deputy Catherine Curtis's written question to the States, Deputy Steve Luce said the 'departure of specialist staff' has delayed the introduction of regulations which would see the labelling of allergens on food packaging in the island. Bringing in the Food Law (Jersey) 2023 would see Jersey bring its food allergen labelling legislation brought more in line with UK and EU regulation.Deputy Luce said that most food in Jersey is imported from the UK or EU where labelling allergens on food packaging is already compulsory which he believes gives people in the island 'an elevated level of consumer protection'.

The Environment Minster also stated that The Food Safety (Labelling) (Jersey) Order 2005 says that these imported products are compliant with the island's legislation, provided they are in the language understood by the customer. Current legislation also rules against misrepresenting food. That means claiming that a product is safe for an allergic customer when it is not. In 2023, Jersey's leading allergy expert, Dr Matt Doyle, told ITV News that Jersey was "behind" the UK and EU in passing laws on the labelling of allergens in food products. The UK Government passed a law in 2014 to ensure allergen information is highlighted on all pre-packaged food products. The EU passed a similar law in 2014 as well.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...