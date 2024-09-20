Recruitment challenges 'a concern' for Channel Island beauty businesses

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney looks at the challenges facing the hair and beauty sector.

Channel Island hair and beauty businesses are raising concerns about a recruitment and retention crisis facing the sector.

The sector was one of the worst hit by the pandemic - and the high cost of living in the Channel Islands has only added to the recruitment problem as job seekers search for roles in tradionally higher paid industries, such as finance.

Anna Lewandowska, who runs Glamour House beauty salon in St Helier, said: "There is just no chance. Recently, we lost two staff members and it's really hard. I have to be here 12 hours a day to ensure I can pay the wages and the bills.

"I'm very happy to take students and spend time with them to teach them from the top to the bottom."

A 2022 report by the National Hair and Beauty Federation revealed unfilled vacancies in 57% of UK hair and beauty businesses, with more than half taking over 16 weeks to fill.

However, there is reason to be optimistic for the future, as Highlands College has recently seen an increase in students applying to study its courses in Hair and Beauty.

Head of Hair and Beauty, Pawel Kulon, told ITV News: "We're trying to meet the industry demands. We train a lot of people - and this year is exceptional as we have got some of the highest numbers of students we've ever had on our hair and beauty courses."

The college is also partnering with Jersey secondary schools to offer students practical training in beauty therapy from an earlier point in their education.

Mr Kulon added: "We're really trying to engage young people to progress in the industry, because it's an amazing industry to get involved with."