Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier captains Manchester United for first time

Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has today become the first Channel Islander to captain Manchester United.

She led the team out for the first time at Old Trafford as United began their women's super league season against West Ham.

The team won by three goals to nil.

After the game Maya told ITV News it was yet another memorable moment in her footballing career.

She said: "It was really special. I think a lot of people before the game were like it is your big day - and I was like it is, but it is just like a normal game for me.

Then obviously when I was walking out it was so cool - to lead the girls out was so cool.

"My family is here as well - it means a lot for them to be here and it is another first I guess".

