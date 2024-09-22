Final swim of Jersey Swimming Club's open water festival

Today was the last long distance sea swim of Jersey Swimming Club's Open Water Festival.

Two of the six planned swims had to be cancelled due to poor weather conditions.The final event saw 43 islanders swim 1.5 kilometers from Elizabeth Castle into St Helier Marina.The event was won by 16 year old Luke Flemming and Sarah Harrison was the first female in.

Ian Jones won the combined shield as he swam the fastest combined times for today's race and a previous race from Green Island to Havre des Pas.

Although a competitive event, finishing times ranged from under half an hour to around 50 minutes. Luke Fleming said: "I led from the start to the finish I went out quite fast and then just kind of held my lead, I had a little trouble with my goggles mid way through so I had a bit of a stop and wave at people which I probably shouldn't have done but it was quite fun.

