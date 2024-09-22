Jersey's first tattoo convention in full swing

Jersey's first tattoo convention has taken place this weekend.

The event is the first of its kind on the island and is being held at The Grand Hotel.

Islanders have been able to see tattoo practitioners and enthusiasts from a range of different shops and areas.

There were 26 local and international artists with some coming as far as Canada.

The convention has not just been for inked islanders there were a number of stalls from a pop up barbers to bouncy castles.

