We delve beneath the surface of La Hougue Bie to discover the secrets of this Neolithic site. Picture credit: Société Jersiaise and ITV Channel

This September marks 100 years since the very first excavation of La Hougue Bie in Jersey.

The passage grave, situated in Grouville, was built in 3500 BC and is thought to be one of the oldest buildings in the world.

Its ancient chamber was once a sacred space for rituals and ceremonies and was built to align with the rising sun at the Spring and Summer Equinoxes.

Every spring and autumn, crowdsgather to watch the Equinox from inside the chamber. Credit: ITV Channel

Field Archaeologist Dr Hervé Duval-Gatignol at the Société Jersiaise says: "There are a couple of mysteries about the place, especially around how it was used.

"The middle part, the sanctuary, was definitely much more than just a burial place, it was probably a ceremonial place. Of course when we think of La Hougue Bie, we are also thinking of its orientation to the east. During a particular time of year, the light is able to reflect on the stones during the Equinox."

Dr Hervé Duval-Gatignol says the site would have been used for ancient ceremonies and rituals. Credit: ITV Channel

Construction

The tomb was built by our Neolithic ancestors 6,000 years ago. It is thought it may have all started with a single standing stone, which would have been a focus for the community to gather around. From there, they built a small open chamber with a cruciform layout.

Neolithic builders would then have created a passage and covered the entire monument with large capstones using earth ramps, wooden rollers and a strong workforce.

A massive rubble mound was built on top, faced with dry stone walling. This was enlarged over time by adding banks of earth and stone.

The passage grave remained open for many centuries before it was finally sealed shut.

The large upright stones and capstones came from various places in the east of the island. Credit: ITV Channel

The tomb remained hidden and intact until 1924 when it was finally discovered and unearthed by a young man called Arthur, who later became known as Dr Mourant.

A friend of Dr Mourant, Debbie Millar, describes Arthur as someone who had a "huge zest for life".

She adds: "When the passage chamber was finally discovered, Arthur wanted everybody to know about it so he jumped on his bicycle and he cycled round St Saviour saying, "We found it, we've found it!".

"Whether anybody stopped to look I don't know, but he was so excited and that was typical of Arthur."

Debbie Miller first met Dr Arthur Mourant whilst studying Archaeology in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

Discovery

A number of artefacts were recovered from the site during its first excavation in 1925:

Pottery

The remains of 19 pottery vessels known as vase-supports were excavated from the centre of the chamber. It appears that the items were deliberately broken, perhaps as part of a ritual.

Two intact pots were placed at the edge of the platform. They seem to have had a special ritual purpose, such as altars or offertories.

The saucers show signs of burning, suggesting that they may have been used as lamps or in rituals. Credit: ITV Channel

Human bones

A small quantity of human bones were found scattered on the floor close to the side chambers.

They belonged to at least eight people, of whom two were definitely female and four male.

The evidence could suggest that the bodies were exposed to the elements to rot or had been buried elsewhere before being brought to their final resting place.

However, the small number of individuals represented does not necessarily mean that burial was reserved for just a privileged few.

It is possible that many more people were buried for a short time, in a sense 'just passing through' and that burial in the chamber was never intended to be permanent.

These are some of the original human remains that were found at the site. Credit: ITV Channel

Shells

Limpet shells where found on top of some of the capstones, believed to have been placed there during the mound's construction.

The practice of depositing limpet shells with interred bodies seems to be a specific custom of the Channel Islands which has helped preserved skeletal remains and it is conceivable that this was intended.

A small quantity oyster shells were also found on the platform at the western end of the chamber.

A number of oyster and limpet shells were found in the chamber. Credit: ITV Channel

Animal bone

Cattle, sheep, pig and bird bones were found scattered on the floor of the chamber.

They may represent deliberate food offerings to provide nourishment in the next world. The rituals and ceremonies may have involved the sacrifice of animals for feasting as some burnt bones was excavated.

The burial of cattle in the interior suggests a close identification of people with their herds.

A number of animal bones were found scattered on the floor of the main chamber. Credit: ITV Channel

Personal ornaments

Two beads were found. In some societies, personal possessions are so firmly associated with the deceased that it is bad luck for someone else to own them so they are buried with the owner.

The items they were buried with are strong evidence of a belief in the afterlife.

These are the original beads found at the site during its excavation. Credit: ITV Channel

Olga Finch, Curator of Archaeology at Jersey Heritage, explains: "It is really a little insight into the hearts and the minds of our Neolithic ancestors.

"We know that this was a really special place, we know that they were burying the dead here because we have their remains such as personal ornaments, food and tools for the afterlife. The dead were definitely celebrated."

Olga Finch was involved in the second major excavation of the site during the 1990s. Credit: ITV Channel

More to learn

Despite significant digs in the early 1920s and 1990s, much of the site remains unexcavated and technological advancements could help to uncover more secrets.

Olga says: "What they were doing 100 years ago to what we are doing today, it just gets better all the time, so hopefully we will learn a lot more about our ancestors that built and used the site."

