A UK couple are in the Channel Islands on a quest to visit all 238 RNLI lifeboats across the British Isles and Ireland.

Belinda and James Richardson embarked on their 8,500-mile journey in August, to raise funds for the RNLI during its 200th anniversary year.

It is the second time the couple have taken on the challenge; they began at Morecambe Lifeboat Station in Lancashire at 9.11am on Friday 23 August.

The pair want to visit every UK station in 911 hours, having visited Jersey's two stations on Wednesday 18 September, Alderney's on Thursday, and Guernsey's St Peter Port on Friday.

The couple wants the £83,000 they have raised so far to go towards funding a 'D' class inshore lifeboat.

D-Class lifeboats are involved in more than 60% of all RNLI rescues and can sustain three hours at sea travelling at 25 knots.

James said: "I think the crew here and everywhere else are the most amazing people.

"They all have the same mindset, we're always welcomed, and there's always a smile and a real 'can-do' attitude. It's been a pleasure to meet them."

Each lifeboat station the couple will visit is watermarked on the front, with the pair giving visited stations commemorative RNLI jigsaws. Credit: ITV Channel

The couple will travel in their Porsche 911 called 'Splash', boarding 36 ferries and four flights along the way.

Belinda says she and James became big fans of the RNLI after owning a RIB on the Thames for more than 20 years.

Belinda says: "We live on the Thames where we have four RNLI lifeboat stations. I’ve always wanted a Porsche since I was a child and when we saw an episode of Saving Lives At Sea we decided to drive around Britain and call into a few lifeboat stations.

"We did this challenge in 2018 and made it round with seven minutes left on the clock, so now we’re aiming for a personal best of at least eight minutes."

