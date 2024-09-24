A Guernsey embroiderer has opened her first solo exhibition in Saumaurez Park's Folk Museum.

Betty Watson's ' Traditional Japanese Embroidery In Silk' exhibition showcases several pieces she's created over the past 25 years.

Betty says: "I've enjoyed it I've had lots of fun doing it and it's nice to be able to encourage others to do it.

" It's beautiful that's the main thing and it's lovely silk."

Betty Watson's collection has grown so much that she has run out of room at home to display them all. Credit: ITV Channel

To create traditional Japanese embroidery, artists must master 46 different stitch techniques.

Betty travelled to France and England to hone her craft and learn from other embroiderers.

The display of her Japanese silk embroideries will run from Tuesday 24 September until Friday 25 October.

Japanese embroidery involves the mastery of 46 techniques and all students are introduced to these through a series of 10 phases. Credit: ITV Channel

Betty said the support for her exhibition has been "quite amazing" and she hopes that her work will inspire others to take up the art.

She adds: " Japanese embroidery is a continuation of a thousand-year-old tradition that first began in China then spread to Japan and more recently to other countries around the world.

"This has been my passion for over 20 years."

