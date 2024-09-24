A new nursery will open for two to three year olds with additional needs in Jersey.

Starting in October 2024, the pilot scheme at d'Auverge school in St Helier, may lead to similar provisions opening within other Government primary schools.

The Education Minister, Deputy Rob Ward, said: "I'm delighted that we are able to offer this provision to parents and families in the coming weeks.

"It is the first step, and one of a number of possible options we're looking at to achieve the universal offer for 2 to 3 year olds".

The headteacher of d’Auvergne, Sam Cooper, added: "We’re very happy to support the pilot in any way we can.

"[We] look forward to welcoming more children into our wider school community".

