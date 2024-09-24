Millennium Park set for makeover, with plans including multiple trampolines
Jersey's government has submitted plans for a new-look Millennium Park in St Helier.
Infrastructure and Environment (IE) say the site will have "accessible and inclusive playground equipment" - with one area for toddlers and another for children.
IE say that the "existing equipment has reached the end of its serviceable lifespan with the equipment showing signs of age and needs replacing in line with current playground equipment standards".
In addition, an audit suggested that "the existing playground does not have any inclusive play equipment".
Among the familiar sight of slides and swings, the plans also include multiple trampolines, a roundabout and 'shade structures' for those sitting down.
IE are 'aiming to re-open the new playground before summer 2025'.
