Jersey's government has submitted plans for a new-look Millennium Park in St Helier.

Infrastructure and Environment (IE) say the site will have "accessible and inclusive playground equipment" - with one area for toddlers and another for children.

'The proposed improvements have been developed in consideration of the built environment and the wider park environment'. Credit: MF / Jersey Government

IE say that the "existing equipment has reached the end of its serviceable lifespan with the equipment showing signs of age and needs replacing in line with current playground equipment standards".

In addition, an audit suggested that "the existing playground does not have any inclusive play equipment".

Prior to submitting the planning application, a public consultation took place to 'steer the design team'. Credit: MF / Jersey Government

Among the familiar sight of slides and swings, the plans also include multiple trampolines, a roundabout and 'shade structures' for those sitting down.

IE are 'aiming to re-open the new playground before summer 2025'.

