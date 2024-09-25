Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Katya Fowler examines what specialist educational support Jersey offers

Jersey residents want more specialist educational support on the island after an ITV Freedom of Information request revealed autism diagnoses for children and young people are rising year after year.

The FoI found that 28 children and young people were diagnosed with autism in 2020, with 71 children diagnosed already as of August 2024.

There are currently three mainstream secondary and three primary schools in Jersey which help those with special educational needs.

However, there are calls for more provision with La Passerelle and Mont a Labbe nearing or at capacity.

The figures of children and young people diagnosed with autism and recorded by CAMHS over the past four years:

28 in 2020

76 in 2021

108 in 2022

133 in 2023

Charlie was diagnosed with autism at 13 and attended one of Jersey's specialist schools. He believes more schools would help other autistic people.

He explains: "If it's in places closer to them and more places [it would] help neurodivergent people feel comfortable.

"It's important, not just for me, but for autistic people in general to have a place where they're able to have an education as well, just like everyone else in a way that they feel safe and comfortable in."Teacher Sarah believes the model at Le Passerelle could be replicated.

She says: "If we could share what we are doing within our school with our mainstream colleagues that can only support and firm their vision and values for inclusion and what they're offering neurodiverse children in mainstream schools.

"It's about reaching out now and saying look what we can do to support you."

ITV Channel spoke to Education Minister Deputy Rob Ward, who said it is a complex issue but there is more understanding of the condition.

