The cost of the police investigation into the Haut du Mont explosion in Jersey has exceeded £11 million, new figures have revealed.It is one of the biggest undertakings in the history of Jersey's police force, after ten people died as a result of the explosion in December 2022.

More than 800 lines of enquiry are being investigated, and police have taken over 300 statements and collected more than 600 exhibits.

Travel and accommodation costs for forensic experts coming to the island are among the outstanding expenses.

With £11,688,000 the total of cost to date (being 31 August 2024), just under £1.9 million remains in the allocated budget for the remainder of the year.

The cause of the tragedy is yet to be confirmed but police say their working hypothesis is a gas explosion.

The figures were released in response to a written question to Treasury Minister Elaine Minister by Deputy Steve Ahier.

They were given alongside the cost of the L'Ecume II investigation - which has cost £2,889,000 to date with £798,000 remaining in the 2024 budget.

