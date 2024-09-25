Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Alex Spiceley looks into Jersey's abortion laws following Deputy Lyndon Farnham's comment that abortion laws changes - amongst other policy decisions - were a 'nice-to-have'

Jersey government has announced it will resume work to update the island's 27-year-old abortion laws after it was halted in the summer due to a lack of resources.

It follows criticism of the Chief Minister's comments at a scrutiny panel on Friday 20 September when he was asked why progress has stopped on developing abortion law as well as other projects.

Deputy Lyndon Farnham said: "We're trying to find the balance that addresses the basics and we get those right first before we start putting on all the 'nice-to-haves' things."

The comment concerned many including Jo Nash, founder of baby loss charity Philip's Footprints, who says: "I think women's health issues are not a 'nice-to-have' - they are essential.

"I think it's really important that all of these things are considered - people's access to abortion should be easy and it should be free."

ITV News approached the Chief Minister for comment, however, Deputy Farnham is currently away and was instead offered an interview with Deputy Tom Binet.

Talking to ITV on Tuesday 24 September, Deputy Tom Binet said the decision to halt work didn't sit well with him and confirmed that the government has now found someone to work up and submit policy documents to the law department.

In response, Chair of the Health and Social Security Panel, Deputy Louise Doublet, said: "Five days ago the panel were told it wasn't possible to carry out the work.

"We will be asking the Minister for evidence if this is indeed now possible. The panel is minded to lodge an amendment to ensure that the work does definitely continue."

ITV News wasn't told what specific changes the new laws would make, but Deputy Tom Binet said that work is progressing and that there would be fewer barriers to women.

Several women have criticised how abortions are currently carried out in Jersey. Credit: ITV News

Current legislation won't allow a woman to terminate her pregnancy after 12 weeks under most circumstances, a shorter period than Guernsey and the UK which sits at 24 weeks.

Jersey women who want to terminate their pregnancy also have to pay for the procedure.In 2023, Jersey's government launched a public consultation on women's experiences of abortion on the island.

One respondent said: "There was no emotional support afterwards. I went back to work the next day and cried in the toilet."Another explained: "The doctor I saw in the hospital didn’t sign me off work afterwards, so I returned to work less than 18 hours after waking from general anaesthetic, still bleeding.”

ITV News spoke to one of the women who shared their experience of termination in the consultation regarding the Chief Minister's comments.She said: "The comment 'nice to have' makes crucial women's care sound like an optional requirement and I'm disappointed to hear that this is the Chief Minister's View.

"I would only hope that should their family ever require care in this area their experience would differ from my own and many others I know."

