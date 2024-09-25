LibertyBus will launch two new bus routes for their Jersey winter timetable.

The new winter timetable will come into effect on Monday 30 September, with ten further improvements to existing routes.

Most of the changes implemented in the summer programme will continue into the winter, with more service coverage remaining.

LibertyBus claims the new Route 12 is the first direct link from St Brelade's Bay to Jersey Airport, operating from Monday to Saturday.

The line will connect St Helier, St Aubin, St Brelade’s Bay, Enid Quenault Health Centre and the Airport, running on the opposite half-hour slots to route 12A.

Route 30 was introduced as a trial in the summer, starting at Liberation Station, and running in a circuit via Wellington Hill, Princess Tower Road, Ransoms, St Martin, Five Oaks, and back to Wellington Hill and St Helier.

Route improvements include two additional Sunday evening services on Route 2 and more links to Gorey on Routes 1A, 2, and 13.

LibertyBus Director Kevin Hart says they will begin work on the new spring/summer timetable soon, and welcome feedback from islanders. Credit: ITV Channel

LibertyBus Director Kevin Hart said: "‘This is the most comprehensive winter timetable we have delivered, offering more frequent routes and more Sunday and Evening Journeys than ever before.

"We continue to work with our customers and listen to their feedback so we can continually develop the service."

A full list of Route Improvements can be found on LibertyBus' website.

