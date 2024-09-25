Volunteers have safely removed and destroyed three Asian hornet nests in Alderney.

Up to September 2024 , the Alderney Asian Hornet Group has killed 101 queens, compared to just 26 in 2023.

The group has also managed to destroy 17 nests, thanks to residents reporting sightings on social media.

Despite their success, they are appealing to islanders for help to catch more of these invasive insects.

David Jarolík, a volunteer from the Alderney Asian Hornet Group says: "If everyone could at least check the trees in their garden or look up while walking (especially with a dog), it could help significantly.”

But he stressed that if a nest is uncovered, the public should "never" attempt to deal with it themselves, as this could be "extremely dangerous".

Instead, they should contact the Asian Hornet Group directly, or speak to Guernsey's Asian Hornet Team.

Alderney Wildlife say Asian hornets are agressive predators, with 30% of its diet being made up of honeybees. Credit: ITV News

Guernsey's team has recently received a new specialist piece of kit to help tackle these pests.

The new extendable lance will help hornet hunters reach treetops up to 50 feet off the ground.

The lance then shoots insecticide from its tip to destroy the targeted hornets and clear their nest.

The island's Beekeepers Association contributed to the cost, as they say controlling hornet populations helps to protect the Bailiwick's honeybees.

