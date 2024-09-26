Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout discussed Occupation history with the famous comedian...

Famous comedian Al Murray - perhaps best known as the 'pub landlord' - has been visiting historic landmarks in Guernsey this week.

Al is the co-host of a podcast on the Second World War - and spoke of his fascination with the history of the Channel Islands Occupation.

He told ITV Channel: "The thing I think is really fascinating about the Second World War is that it involved everyone whether they liked it or not.

"The photos, even now of Guernsey - of German soldiers here - are shocking to look at, it's an extraordinary story.

"The effort and the money spent, and all pointlessly, is just so interesting".

After speaking about his father, who served as a paratrooper, Al added that he would do his best to re-visit for the island's next Liberation Day.

